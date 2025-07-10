Hostage Situation unleash explosive new single ‘The Device’ ahead of debut album and nationwide tour

Denver’s rising bass music powerhouse, Hostage Situation, is turning up the heat with their new single ‘The Device’, the second release from their highly anticipated debut album Hostile Frequencies, set for release on October 2nd. Renowned for their sublimely chaotic fusion of Dubstep and Riddim, the trio are rapidly evolving from local legends to national heavyweights.

Stream ‘The Device’ below:

‘The Device’ follows the success of their previous single, ‘Burn For You’, and dives deeper into their ferocious, adrenaline-pumping soundscape. Featuring razor-sharp production and chest-rattling bass, ‘The Device’ is a full-throttle juggernaut made for mosh pits and head-banging.

The trio are also gearing up for their ‘Hostile Frequencies’ Tour: Part 1, which begins on 16 August in Columbus, OH. The tour will see them perform all over the U.S in cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit and Philadelphia, with one stop in Toronto, Canada. Supporting acts on the Hostile Frequencies tour include the likes of Big Blok, Brondo, Decadon, Fraxure and Mile32.

Since their inception in 2021, Hostage Situation have built an unshakeable foundation with a slew of trailblazing releases, and headline spots at festivals like Forbidden Kingdom and Decadence NYE Colorado, along with performances at iconic venues such as Meow Wolf Denver, The Black Box and The Gothic Theatre.

Check out our recent interview with Hostage Situation HERE

Stream Hostage Situation’s exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Tracklist:

Hostage Situation – Twin Flame

Hostage Situation – How Low (unreleased)

Hostage Situation – ID

Hostage Situation – From the Top

Hostage Situation – Dissonant Rave x ISOxo – Ground

Hostage Situation – ID

Hostage Situation – Pop that (unreleased)

Hostage Situation – Loot VIP

Hostage Situation – ID

Hostage Situation – ID & xxxtentacion – yung bratz (Taken Hostage)

Hostage Situation – ID

Hostage Situation – Block Party

Hostage Situation, Liu Kang – Aw Hell Nah

Hostage Situation, GorillaT – Uplift (Hostage Situation VIP)

Kendrick Lamar – Alright (Taken Hostage) (unreleased)

ROB49 – Wthelly (Taken Hostage)

Humankind – Big Dawgs (Taken Hostage)

Hostage Situation – The Device

Hostage Situation, Dream Takers, Fraxure – ID

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8.16 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s

8.23 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

8.29 – Fort Collins, CO – The Aggie

8.30 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

9.5 – La Cygne, KS – DANCEFESTOPIA

Follow Hostage Situation:

Spotify – SoundCloud – Instagram