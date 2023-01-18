Following the release of his two previous singles and selling out his London pop-up performances with Fred again.. and Four Tet, Skrillex continues to excite his fans with even more music. His new single “Leave Me Like This” featuring Bobby Raps comes as the third song released this month as Skrillex prepares to drop even more music this year with “QFF/DGTC” teased at the beginning of the month.

His recent shows, along with the release of new music, has had his fans roaring with excitement. With both previous songs getting great reception, this new track continues on the same path of excitement and innovation that Skrillex fans have come to love.

Check out “Leave Me Like This” below!

Photo by Marilyn Hue