The next album from Sullivan King is due out in just two months on Monstercat, and we’ve got the exciting title track out now, “Thrones Of Blood,” released just last week. Rife with Sullivan King’s guttural screams, the menacing guitar shredding is met with soul-piercing bass and head-banging hooks, yielding the perfect blend of his relentless stylings.

As a fan of bands like Avenged Sevenfold and Atreyu, you can really hear those influences come into play in this new single.

Sullivan King shares, “‘Thrones of Blood’ is the title track to my third album. It just felt like it encompassed the energy that I wanted to achieve with this record overall, while standing out from every other song as well as carrying on the tonal direction of ‘LOUD’, which came out last year. Insanely proud of this track and can’t wait to play this one all tour long!!”

