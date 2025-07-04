Eric Prydz drops second part in Holosphere 2.0 docuseries

The second part of Eric Prydz Holosphere 2.0 three part docuseries has landed. The three minute, mini documentary was published on Eric Prydz YouTube channel yesterday, and gives viewers insight into the symbiotic relationship between the Holosphere 2.0 production, and the new Ibiza venue [UNVRS].

In the second part, Yann Pissenem, founder of [UNVRS], Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza and The Night League, delves into transforming [UNVRS] into a suitable space to accommodate the massive production of Holosphere 2.0.

Eric Prydz presents Holosphere 2.0 at [UNVRS], takes place every Monday from 1 June – 1 September 2025. Get your tickets HERE

Watch part 2 below: