Ahmed Spins, Ankhoï and Caroline Byrne share groove-laden single ‘Mood’ 

Moroccan born DJ and producer Ahmed Spins has been making waves in the EDM scene with his ravenous passion, unwavering determination and spectacular talent. Since his breakout in 2022 with his two track EP Anchor Point, (released via Mo Black) garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify, his career has gone from strength to strength.

This time, Ahmed Spins has teamed up with fellow Moroccan producer Ankhoï, and serene singer-songwriter Caroline Byrne on the groove-induced single ‘Mood’. The single has been regularly doing rounds in Ahmed and Ankhoï’s sets at their party Deep House Bible, and has rapidly become an infectious dancefloor anthem.

‘Mood’ is a high vibe, feel-good track that has all the makings of a classic. With a captivating, melody and luscious beat, topped off with Caroline’s remarkable vocals, it’s easy to tell why it’s gained so much traction already. Ahmed Spins and Ankhoï make such a great team when it comes to production, creating something that could truly stand the test of time. They founded the Deep House Bible label and events series, which is set to hit more cities all over the globe such as Montreal, St. Tropez, Cairo and Costa da Carpacia.

Speaking on the track Ahmed and Ankhoï shared; “This track has been our go-to anthem within DHB before every show – something to get us in the mood before our shows. We wanted it to feel as sunny and full of energy as the good vibes we share during our events. It ended up becoming a dancefloor weapon, and we’re thrilled to share it with you! We hope you love it as much as we do.”

After recently wowing audiences at renowned festivals like Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas, Coachella as well as the Opening Party at [UNVRS] in Ibiza, Ahmed Spins return is nothing short of victorious, and sets the groundwork for an abundant and impactful future.

