Wooli remixes ILLENIUM's 'In My Arms'
Wooli remixes ILLENIUM’s ‘In My Arms’
July 4, 2025

Wooli remixes ILLENIUM’s ‘In My Arms’

July 4, 2025
YourEDM Staff
Wooli / Wooli Facebook

Wooli has delivered an epic remix of ILLENIUM’s emotive hit ‘In My Arms’ featuring HAYLA

The New York and LA-based producer and DJ added his signature jolting flair to the remix, superlatively sprinkling in elements of dubstep and riddim into the single. The remix holds the emotional resonance from the original, while Wooli twists and turns it into a Wooli classic. 

The original, which was released on 16 May 2025, has already amassed over 5 million Spotify streams and counting. It features singer-songwriter HAYLA who has worked with the likes of John Summit, MEDUZA and Kevin de Vries

Wooli’s industry break took place in 2016, with remixes like ‘Gettin’ That’ and his collaboration with Jantsen titled ‘DayDream’. He’s also worked with the likes of Excision, Subtronics and GRiZ, with releases on imprints like Never Say Die, Monstercat and Circus Records.

Stream ‘In My Arms’ (Wooli remix) below:

 

July 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

