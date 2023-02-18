Skrillex just dropped his first album in nine years, Quest For Fire, yesterday. The same day, he, Four Tet, and Fred again.. played an unannounced pop up from a school bus in the middle of Times Square in New York the day before their show at Madison Square Garden, which they announced three days ahead of time and sold out within three minutes. Just now, while the trio are literally on stage at one of the most iconic venues in the world, he surprised us all with the release of his second album, Don’t Get Too Close.

I think I speak for all of us when I say, “Are you f*cking for real right now?”

But rest assured, this is real life. With an almost decade-long album drought, within 48 hours, Skrillex has dropped two brand new albums. Yes, some old singles sneak their way in but let’s be honest, none of us are complaining.

Compared to Quest For Fire, Don’t Get Too Close is far more focused on pop and hip hop, with collaborators including PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd, Yung Lean, Bladee, Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, Swae Lee, Bibi Bourelly, Justin Bieber, and Don Toliver. And then there’s Anthony Green, the frontman for Circa Survive and Saosin? We don’t question Skrillex, we’re really just letting this all happen and we’re okay with it.

Photo by Marilyn Hue