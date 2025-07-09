Dark Mode Light Mode
ADE unveils first wave of artists featuring James Hype, Black Coffee, Chippy Nonstop & more
John Summit shares lineup for Experts Only Festival NYC debut

July 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
John Summit / Image Credit: Sam Neil

Dance music takes over New York City like never before this September! John Summit, one of EDM’s hottest names right now, is launching his very own Experts Only Festival, hitting Randall’s Island in New York from 20-21 September.

The two day festival, which was created in partnership with Medium Rare, Relentless Beats and EMW, will see John Summit play two sets, alongside a top tier lineup, which includes Kaskade b2b Cassian, Green Velvet b2b Layton Giordani, Pete Tong and more!

Taking place at Randall’s Island, which happens to be the former home of Electric Zoo and Governors Ball, the festival will feature two cutting-edge stages, immersive brand activations, and a luxe LIV Skydeck experience by Fontainebleau Las Vegas with VIP tables and bottle service.

With an expected crowd of over 50,000 people, ticket sales open Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. ET. GA passes start at $119.99, VIP at $299.99, and Platinum tiers at $799.99. The cherry on top is that $1 from each ticket goes to Femme House, supporting equity in dance music for women, gender-expansive, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ artists.

Sign-up for pre-sales HERE

Experts Only Festival lineup / Experts Only Facebook

Follow John Summit:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

Follow Experts Only:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook 

