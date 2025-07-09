Dark Mode Light Mode
John Summit shares lineup for Experts Only Festival NYC debut
AFROJACK, Martin Garrix, David Guetta and Amél’s collaboration ‘Our Time’ drops this Friday

July 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Ushuaïa Ibiza / Ushuaïa Ibiza Facebook

AFROJACK brings together longtime friends Martin Garrix and David Guetta for their first official collaboration titled Our Time’, featuring rising talent Amél. With their busy schedules, the track has been in the making for years, and is a powerful celebration of their enduring bond and impact on electronic music.

‘Our Time’ premiered at Ushuaïa Ibiza recently, and will be released via the legendary imprint Spinnin’ Records on Friday, 11 July

The track feels like a full circle moment for the artists, as AFROJACK mentored Martin Garrix in his early days, while David Guetta has consistently supported both of them throughout his career.

More than just a nostalgic nod, ‘Our Time’ marks a new chapter in their journey, by honoring their legacy while still pushing boundaries.

Watch a snippet of the track premiere in Ibiza HERE

July 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

July 9, 2025
