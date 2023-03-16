After two incredibly successful years, ARC Music Festival comes in hot with the reveal of its 2023 lineup.

The festival enters its junior year with heavyweight names like Eric Prydz HOLO, Adam Beyer, Tale Of Us, Fatboy Slim, John Summit, Fisher, and Boris Brejcha gracing its immersive main stages.

Chicago icons and house music architects Derrick Carter, Gene Farris, Collette, DJ Heather, and DJ Lady D fall in line alongside techno stalwart Hiroko Yamamura and Detroit pioneers Carl Craig, Moodymann, and DJ Minx.

These names above only begin to scratch the surface of the pool of talent that ARC has lined up for this year. We encourage you to dig through the full lineup poster below to see what others gems they have in store.

ARC attendees will be greeted with a mesmeric landscape as they traverse the festival grounds at Union Park. The highly curated elements of production and art act as a guide as you move between the four enchanting stage environments. Renowned Spanish party outfit Elrow returns for the third time, again being the only stage takeover at the festival.

The festival will take place over Labor Day weekend, September 1st – 3rd, in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are available here