Very little apart from perhaps the return of Daft Punk to the live stage will ever be able to compete with what we saw last night at Coachella. In a simply incredible turn of events, Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex, aka Pangbourne House Mafia, ended up closing out the festival on the main stage following a set from blink-182 after last week’s Sunday headliner, Frank Ocean, pulled out.

From start to finish, the three were intent on having as much fun as possible and letting their energy spread from one fan to the next in the crowd, creating an infectious wave of vibes and spirit.

We heard “Ratata” around 3 times? And Four Tet dropped “COUNTRY RIDDIM” by HOL! a stunning four times throughout the set. We can only imagine what the crowd who wasn’t in on the joke was thinking every single time.

SKRILLEX, FRED AGAIN, & FOUR TET DROPPING BABY AGAIN AT COACHELLA. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/9fO0P1EWgu — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) April 24, 2023