Eugene Luu Flips Flying Lotus’ ‘Mudhole’ Into A Tech House Club Weapon

Eugene Luu has taken ‘Mudhole’, the Flying Lotus, Captain Murphy and Little Snake collaboration originally released on Brainfeeder and featured on the soundtrack to 2026 martial arts film The Furious (火遮眼), and rebuilt it for the dancefloor. Self-released on SoundCloud in June as an unofficial remix, the track strips out the original’s experimental hip-hop framing and replaces it with a driving, high-energy Tech House pulse, while keeping enough of the source material’s grit intact to nod to where it came from.

The remix fits squarely into the lane Eugene Luu has built his identity around. The Bay Area-based DJ and producer has spent recent years fusing martial arts cinema with House music, a connection that traces back to growing up on Hong Kong action films, the same reference point that shaped acts like Wu-Tang Clan. That throughline runs across his catalogue, from reworks of ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ and Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ to DJ Snake’s ‘Run It’ from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, positioning ‘Mudhole’ as the newest entry in an ongoing series rather than a one-off. Alongside this niche, Luu has released on Armada Music and picked up support from Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

For fans of Dom Dolla, Dr. Fresch or BIJOU, this take on ‘Mudhole’ lands right in that pocket — tech-driven, groove-forward, and built for peak-time sets, while doubling as a clear statement of the cinematic-meets-House lane Luu has made his own.

Listen to ‘Mudhole’ HERE

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