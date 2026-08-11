Charlotte de Witte and Yousuke Yukimatsu Share the Decks for the First Time in Brooklyn

Charlotte de Witte and Yousuke Yukimatsu played their first-ever back-to-back set this past Saturday, closing out a night at Under The K Bridge Park in Brooklyn that also included solo performances from both artists earlier in the day. Footage from the set has spread quickly online, capturing two DJs from very different corners of the techno world sharing a booth for the first time.

De Witte posted her own recap afterward, telling fans the venue would have lost its roof if there had been one to blow off, and thanking Yukimatsu for the collaboration. Yukimatsu had been building toward the moment since the show was first announced back in April, when he described the pairing as something he could barely believe was happening given how long he’d admired her music and used tracks from her label KNTXT in his own sets.

What makes the collaboration notable is how different the two artists’ lanes actually are, Yukimatsu has carved out a reputation for genre-blending, open-format techno sets, while de Witte operates at the harder, industrial end of the spectrum. The New York show lands during one of the busiest stretches of de Witte’s career, following her Amor EP, the debut of her audiovisual live production ‘The Resistance’ at Rock Werchter, and a surprise Tomorrowland Mainstage appearance last month marking 15 years since her first set there.

Yukimatsu isn’t slowing down either, he’s set to join The Prodigy’s Warrior’s Dance tour later this month, with UK and Ireland dates confirmed in Dublin, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, and Manchester.