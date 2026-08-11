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Charlotte de Witte and Yousuke Yukimatsu Share the Decks for the First Time in Brooklyn
Armin van Buuren Is Pressing His Own Vinyl for a New Set Inside His UNVRS Ibiza Residency
UNTOLD Closes Out 2026 With Half a Million Fans in Cluj-Napoca

Armin van Buuren Is Pressing His Own Vinyl for a New Set Inside His UNVRS Ibiza Residency

August 11, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Armin van Buuren is adding a dedicated vinyl segment to his five-hour UNVRS Ibiza residency this summer, and he’s going a step further than simply digging through his collection, he’s pressing new vinyl specifically for the set. The Dutch trance veteran announced the addition on Instagram, explaining that the longer track lengths typical of vinyl pressings mean he’ll need to prepare custom edits, all while giving up the hot cues and production tools he normally relies on.

For van Buuren, the move is rooted in something beyond nostalgia for its own sake. He pointed to how unthinkable it would have been to DJ with anything other than vinyl during the earliest years of his career, and said the format still carries a kind of magic that resonates with longtime fans who remember those original sets. The vinyl block won’t stay static either, van Buuren plans to rotate in new records week to week throughout the residency, treating each Saturday as its own distinct experience.

The addition follows a similar vinyl-only moment he delivered earlier this summer at the same venue with a classic A State of Trance set, which became one of the standout moments of his 2026 run. Folding a rotating vinyl segment into the regular five-hour format effectively guarantees that no two dates of the residency will play out quite the same way, giving fans a reason to catch multiple stops throughout the season.

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August 11, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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