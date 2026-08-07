Ibiza May Stop Issuing New Nightclub Licenses — But Existing Venues Aren’t Going Anywhere

Image Source: Dirk Pothen

Ibiza’s club scene could be entering a new regulatory phase, though not in the way that might first come to mind. Rather than targeting existing venues, officials are weighing a proposal that would block any new nightclub licenses from being issued across the island going forward, as part of a broader tourism strategy known as the Tourism Areas Intervention Plan.

The proposal, put forward by Consell d’Eivissa Vice President Mariano Juan, aims to cap further nightlife expansion rather than roll back what’s already there, a distinction officials have been careful to stress. Most of Ibiza has technically operated under similar local restrictions for roughly 15 years already, with the municipality of Sant Josep the one holdout; this plan would simply extend that same freeze island-wide. Under the proposal, marquee names like Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa, Pacha, Amnesia, DC10, and UNVRS would keep operating exactly as they do now.

The nightclub freeze sits inside a wider push to manage overtourism on the island, alongside separate discussions around illegal parties, unlicensed events, and short-term rental regulation. Nothing has been formally adopted yet, and officials continue reviewing the plan, but the direction points toward preserving Ibiza’s current club landscape rather than expanding it, a balancing act that’s likely to shape how the island grows from here.