BOOTY LEAK: Breaking Genre Boundaries and Building a Sound Without Limits

BOOTY LEAK is an electronic music artist and producer whose approach is defined by movement between genres rather than commitment to a single sound. Drawing inspiration from House, Tech House, Techno, UK Garage, Brazilian Funk, Phonk, Afro House and emerging electronic styles, the project is built around strong grooves, powerful basslines and memorable hooks.

Rather than treating genre boundaries as limitations, BOOTY LEAK uses them as a starting point for experimentation. His creative identity has been shaped by the global accessibility of electronic music and a constant curiosity for new sounds, scenes and movements.



That open-minded approach is also reflected in his latest collaboration, “That’s So True”, created alongside Palm After Dark and Raïko. The track reimagines Gracie Abrams’ original through a Deep House and Chill House lens, bringing a more atmospheric, relaxed and danceable character to its emotional core.



We caught up with BOOTY LEAK to discuss his genre-fluid approach to production, the inspiration behind “That’s So True”, his relationship with the underground, the evolving EDM landscape, AI, and where he hopes to take his sound next.





Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



I would describe my sound as a blend of House, Techno, and other trend-driven electronic genres rather than something confined to a single category. I enjoy taking the strongest elements from different scenes and combining them into records that feel fresh, energetic, and club-ready.



My productions often draw from House, Tech House, Techno, UK Garage, Brazilian Funk, Phonk, Afro House, and other emerging styles, depending on where the music naturally leads. Instead of following genre boundaries, I focus on creating tracks with strong grooves, powerful basslines, and memorable hooks that connect with both DJs and listeners.



My biggest influences come from underground dance music and the constant evolution of the global electronic scene. I’m always inspired by new sounds and trends, which allows my music to keep evolving while maintaining its own identity.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



The environment I grew up in taught me to stay open-minded and never limit myself to a single genre. From an early stage, I was drawn to electronic music in all its forms – from House and Techno to more niche and underground styles. Thanks to the internet and access to music from all over the world, I was constantly discovering new scenes, cultures, and sounds.



Over time, this shaped my creative approach. Rather than following one specific genre, I enjoy blending different influences and creating something fresh. That’s why my music combines elements of House, Techno, and other contemporary electronic genres.



This mindset still defines my creative identity today. I closely follow the evolution of the global electronic music scene, constantly drawing inspiration from new trends and underground movements while staying true to my own sound. My goal is to create music that feels current, emotionally engaging, and equally at home on the dancefloor and in playlists around the world.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



“That’s So True” is our reinterpretation of Gracie Abrams’ original song. We wanted to preserve the emotional depth and honesty of the original while bringing it into a completely different sonic world inspired by Deep House and Chill House.



Together with Palm After Dark and Raïko, we created a version that captures the feeling of warm nights when the city slowly quiets down and music becomes the best way to process emotions. Deep House grooves, atmospheric melodies, and smooth vocals give the track a relaxed yet danceable feel.



Rather than simply making a remix or recreating the original, our goal was to give the song a new identity while staying true to its emotional core. We wanted to transform it into a track that feels equally at home in clubs, at sunset beach sessions, during late-night drives, or on chill electronic playlists.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



I definitely prefer creating music in a studio environment. Having a dedicated space allows me to fully focus on the creative process, experiment with different sounds, and pay attention to every detail of the production.



The studio gives me the freedom to explore new ideas, build the right atmosphere, and develop a track from the first concept to the final version. While inspiration can come from anywhere – including travel and everyday experiences – I feel that the best ideas come to life when I have the time and space to fully immerse myself in the music.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



I haven’t performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues yet. At this stage of my career, my main focus has been on developing my sound, building my audience, and creating music that connects with listeners around the world.



I see performing at major festivals and iconic venues as an important future milestone and a natural next step in my journey as an artist. For now, every release, collaboration, and connection with listeners is a valuable part of my growth and artistic evolution.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



Since I haven’t performed on major festival stages yet, most of my inspiration comes from the music itself, the underground scene, and the creative freedom that comes with it.



I feel a strong connection to the raw energy of underground parties and smaller intimate spaces, where the focus is purely on the music and the connection between the artist and the audience. At the same time, I’m inspired by the scale and emotion of major festivals and the idea of bringing my sound to thousands of people in the future.



For me, both worlds represent different sides of electronic music. The underground keeps creativity and experimentation alive, while large stages represent the opportunity to share that energy with a much wider audience. I hope to experience both sides as my journey as an artist continues to grow.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



For me, rebellion in music is not necessarily about rejecting everything around me, but about having the freedom to explore and create without being limited by expectations or rules.



I’ve always been interested in pushing boundaries, blending different genres, and experimenting with new sounds instead of following a single formula. Electronic music has always been a space for innovation and self-expression, and that mindset strongly influences my creative identity.



I believe the most important form of rebellion is staying authentic – creating music that feels honest, taking risks, and allowing ideas to evolve naturally. Whether a track becomes a commercial success or remains something more underground, the main goal is always to create something with its own character and emotion.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I think the global EDM scene is currently in a very interesting period of transformation. The boundaries between genres are becoming less defined, and artists are increasingly combining different styles to create fresh and unique sounds.



While the scene faces challenges such as oversaturation and the constant need to stand out in a crowded digital environment, I believe the creative potential is stronger than ever. New technologies, independent platforms, and global access to music are giving artists more opportunities to experiment and reach audiences worldwide.



For me, the future of EDM is about evolution and openness. The artists who continue to innovate, take risks, and create authentic music will shape the next generation of electronic music.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I see AI as a creative tool rather than a threat. Like any new technology, it can change the way artists work, but the most important element of music will always be the human vision, emotions, and personal experiences behind it.



I believe AI can be a helpful collaborator for exploring new ideas, improving workflows, and discovering new creative possibilities. However, I don’t see it as a replacement for the artist – the unique identity, taste, and emotional connection are what make music truly meaningful.



As the industry continues to evolve, my approach is to stay open to new technologies while keeping the human element at the center of my music. I want to use every available tool to enhance creativity, but the final direction and artistic expression will always come from my own vision.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



The most important advice I would give to any aspiring DJ or producer is to stay patient, keep learning, and focus on developing your own unique sound.



The music industry is constantly changing, and there is no single formula to success. It’s important to experiment, study different styles, improve your production skills, and most importantly, create music that you genuinely believe in.



Consistency is also key. Keep releasing music, building connections, sharing your work, and learning from every experience. Authenticity and passion are what help artists stand out and build a long-lasting career.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



The official title of the upcoming single is “That’s So True”. This release is a collaboration with Palm After Dark & Raïko, combining our different approaches to electronic music and bringing together inspiration from multiple scenes.



The track is scheduled for release on August 14th. We’re excited to share this collaboration with listeners and hope our version captures the atmosphere, emotions, and feeling of the original song while introducing a fresh Deep House / Chill House interpretation. We can’t wait for people to hear it, connect with the track and experience the vibe we created together.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



Looking ahead, I’m most excited about continuing to evolve as an artist, exploring new sounds, and taking my music to new places. I want to keep experimenting with different genres, collaborating with inspiring artists, and creating records that connect with people around the world.



On a personal level, I’m excited about the growth that comes with every new experience – meeting new people, discovering new cultures, and constantly learning. Every release and every step forward is part of the journey, and I’m looking forward to pushing my creativity further while building a deeper connection with my audience.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



There are exciting things coming in the near future, including new music releases, collaborations, and creative projects that I’m looking forward to sharing with my audience.



I don’t want to reveal too many details just yet, but I recommend following my social media channels for the latest announcements, updates, and exclusive content. Stay tuned – there’s a lot more to come.

Listen to BOOTY LEAK on PLAYY. Music



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