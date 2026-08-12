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Anyma Steps Into Label Life With the Launch of ÆDEN Records
Insomniac Passport Opens Its Doors to New Members for the First Time in Years
Bottles, Brawls and Break-Ins: Is Festival Season 2026 Getting Out of Hand?

Insomniac Passport Opens Its Doors to New Members for the First Time in Years

August 12, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Insomniac’s most exclusive festival perk just got a little more attainable. The promoter’s invite-only Passport program is extending invitations to a fresh wave of Headliners, marking the first expansion of the membership in what Insomniac says has been several years.

Passport operates as a monthly membership rather than a single-event pass, spanning four tiers with reservation fees ranging from roughly $30 to $60 for festivals, $20 for concerts and $15 for club shows, and no stated cap on how many eligible events a member can attend. Silver and Gold tiers unlock access to marquee events including EDC Las Vegas, EDC Orlando, HARD Summer, Beyond Wonderland, Escape Halloween, Dreamstate SoCal and more, while Diamond and Platinum members extend that reach into Factory 93, Bassrush, Basscon and Insomniac’s concert and club programming. International EDC editions and events outside the U.S. remain outside the program’s scope.

Beyond discounted access, the standout perk is the Passport Member’s Lounge, offered at select major festivals with surprise DJ sets, meet-and-greets, private bars and beauty stations, plus room for members to bring up to three guests. All tiers also come with expedited entry and merch discounts.

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Invitations are issued directly by Insomniac rather than through referrals, and the company has hinted that more “elevated experiences” are already in development for Passport members going forward.

August 12, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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