Anyma Steps Into Label Life With the Launch of ÆDEN Records

Anyma is no longer content just headlining stages, the Italian producer is now building a home for other artists to release music. On Tuesday, he unveiled ÆDEN Records, a new label distributed through Interscope/Virgin, alongside a debut various-artists compilation, ÆDEN: Digital Renaissance Vol. I, due out in late August.

Announcing the label on Instagram, Anyma framed it as a natural extension of his artistic path, saying community-building among creatives has always mattered to him and that shared inspiration lets artists push further toward self-expression and legacy. He described ÆDEN as a space bringing together his past, present, and future, built not just for artists but for fans and art lovers too, rooted in collaboration and experimentation.

The label’s sound mirrors that open-ended vision: broad and genre-crossing, but grounded in a melodic core. Compilation tracks were handpicked from his own sets, pulling from longtime collaborators and newer discoveries alike, guided by what he called his instinct for what belongs in the ÆDEN world. Leading the rollout is ‘Other Dimension’, a collaboration with Brazilian producer Volkoder, landing this Friday, August 14, followed by the full compilation featuring names like Kevin de Vries, Argy, and Massano later in August.

To mark the launch, Anyma is inviting fans to join ÆDEN’s new collective broadcast channel, with a giveaway offering ten signed Æ001 vinyl records plus upcoming ÆDEN merch when the compilation drops.

Welcome to the Digital Renaissance. Welcome to ÆDEN.