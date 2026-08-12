Bottles, Brawls and Break-Ins: Is Festival Season 2026 Getting Out of Hand?

Image Credit: Noland Live

Festival season is supposed to be about music, but 2026 has delivered a steady stream of headlines that have little to do with the lineup. At Splash House in Palm Springs, a dispute at the Palm Springs Air Museum’s After Hours venue escalated into a bottle-throwing incident that left nine attendees injured, several of them hit by broken glass, according to police. Just weeks earlier, Tomorrowland organisers were forced to publicly appeal for the return of stolen artwork after a pair of paintings vanished from an on-site exhibit during the festival’s first weekend, one was quietly returned, the other remains missing.

Crowd behavior aside, this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago closed out with ten arrests across its four-day run, a slight dip from 2025’s tally but still spanning everything from an unauthorised drone operator to a backstage brawl that ended in a felony drug charge, alongside 67 ambulance transports over the weekend. The numbers point to a pattern that festival organisers are increasingly having to account for: as crowds swell into the hundreds of thousands, so does the range of things that can go wrong, from altercations in VIP areas to opportunistic theft.

Not every incident fits neatly into a “bad behavior” narrative, though, and this year’s Shambhala Music Festival was a reminder of that. When 28-year-old paramedic Kayla Boisvert went missing from the festival grounds in the early hours of the final day, the case triggered days of searching, a crowdfunding campaign, and a wave of unverified rumors online before she was found safe, with her family citing a mental health crisis rather than any wrongdoing. It’s a case that underscores a separate but related question facing festivals: are safety protocols and mental health resources keeping pace with attendance figures that keep climbing?

Taken together, these stories don’t necessarily point to festivals becoming more dangerous outright, but they do suggest that the scale of modern events is testing the systems built to manage them, whether that’s crowd security, theft prevention, or crisis response. As promoters like Insomniac, Tomorrowland and C3 Presents head into the back half of the season, the pressure is mounting to show that safety measures can scale as fast as ticket sales do.