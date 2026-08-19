ConKi: Music With Emotion, Atmosphere and Depth

With nearly 700 million streams worldwide and a place among the Top 5 most-listened-to artists in Poland, ConKi has established himself as a significant name on today’s digital music landscape. His musical journey began at just 15, inspired by artists such as Avicii and Kygo and driven by a desire to combine the relaxing qualities of chillout music with the energy of dance. His breakthrough came in 2020 with “I’m on Fire,” which amassed more than 50 million views and helped attract attention from international labels including Ultra Records and Astralwerks.

His 2021 release “Hey Now” went on to become a viral success, appearing in more than 100,000 social media videos and earning recognition from Martin Garrix. Alongside his own career, ConKi has built a successful label operation, using the platform to champion other artists including Drenchill and Dynoro, with its collective catalogue approaching one billion views.

More recently, his collaboration with Drenchill, “I Don’t Know”, topped Polish airplay on stations including Radio ZET, Eska and VOX FM, while also reaching the Shazam Poland Top 20. Now continuing to evolve his sound and expand his global audience, ConKi has joined the PLAYY. Music platform and uploaded a new mix for listeners to discover.



We caught up with ConKi to discuss his genre-fluid approach to electronic music, finding inspiration on the road, the emotional stories behind his productions, his thoughts on AI, his ambitions for the festival stage and what lies ahead for one of Poland’s most successful electronic artists.





Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



I don’t like putting my music into just one box. My sound is rooted in Afro House and Deep House, but I naturally blend elements from different corners of house music, including Dance House, Chill House, and other melodic and groove-driven styles. Every track is an opportunity to explore a different mood while keeping a strong rhythmic foundation.



Over time, I’ve been influenced by both the underground electronic scene and more contemporary house sounds. My goal is to create music that feels emotional, immersive, and energetic at the same time – something that works on the dancefloor but also connects with listeners on a deeper level. Rather than following strict genre boundaries, I focus on combining the elements that inspire me and shaping them into my own sound.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



Growing up, I was surrounded by different musical influences, which taught me to stay open-minded and never limit myself to a single style. That environment shaped the way I approach music today – I enjoy blending genres and creating sounds that feel fresh while staying true to my own vision.



My background still influences my creative identity in many ways. It reminds me to focus on emotion, atmosphere, and authenticity rather than following trends. Every track I make reflects my experiences, curiosity, and passion for discovering new sounds, which is why my music continues to evolve while maintaining its own unique character.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



The inspiration behind this release comes from real life. Most of the ideas for my music are drawn from my own experiences and different emotional states. Sometimes they’re inspired by moments I’ve lived through myself, and other times by the stories of close friends or people I care about – experiences I deeply relate to and connect with on a personal level.



I try to translate those emotions into music, allowing each track to tell a story without relying on words. For me, creating music is a way of expressing feelings and experiences that many people can recognize in their own lives.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



I enjoy finding inspiration while I’m on the road. Traveling, experiencing new places, and meeting different people often spark new ideas, melodies, or emotions that I later bring into my music.



However, when it comes to finishing a track, I prefer working in the studio. That’s where I can fully focus on the details, refine the production, and shape the final sound exactly the way I envision it.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



Not yet. I haven’t had the opportunity to perform at the biggest festivals or large-scale venues so far, but it’s definitely something I’m working towards.



Every show is a chance to grow, connect with new audiences, and move one step closer to that goal. I see each performance as part of the journey, and I’m excited for the milestones that are still ahead.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



I find inspiration in different kinds of spaces, but if I had to choose my dream setting, it would be a rooftop overlooking the ocean at sunset.



There’s something special about that atmosphere – the combination of the view, the light, and the music creates a unique emotional connection. That’s where I’d most love to perform.



Whether it’s an intimate crowd or a larger audience, what matters most to me is creating a memorable experience and sharing that moment through music.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



For me, music is first and foremost a way of expressing myself. I don’t create with the intention of following trends or challenging them, I simply make music that feels honest to who I am.



Every track reflects my emotions, experiences, and state of mind at that moment. I believe authenticity is more important than fitting into expectations or labels.



As an artist, my goal is to create music that genuinely represents me and allows listeners to connect with it in their own way.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I think the global EDM scene is in a healthy and exciting place. There are definitely trends that come and go, but at the same time there’s a lot of room for creativity and experimentation.



More artists are blending genres, exploring new sounds, and bringing their own identity into electronic music, which keeps the scene evolving.



For me, the most important thing is staying authentic. Rather than chasing what’s popular at the moment, I believe the artists who create from a genuine place are the ones who have the biggest impact and help push the scene forward.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I see AI as a powerful tool rather than a threat. When it’s used in the right way, it can support the creative process, speed up certain tasks, and open up new possibilities for artists.



However, I don’t think it can replace genuine creativity, emotion, or personal experiences – those are the things that give music its real value.



As the industry evolves, I plan to embrace AI where it genuinely helps, while making sure the artistic vision and creative decisions always come from me. For me, AI should enhance creativity, not replace it.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



My biggest piece of advice is to follow your heart and create music that truly inspires you. Don’t focus too much on trends or what you think people want to hear. The most meaningful music comes from being authentic and expressing yourself honestly.



If your music genuinely inspires you, there’s a good chance it will inspire others too. Stay patient, keep learning, and trust the process – building your own sound takes time, but authenticity will always stand out in the long run.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



“One Life”, is set to release August 28, 2026.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



What excites me the most about the next phase of my artistic journey is the possibility of performing at festivals and sharing my music with people who truly connect with my sound.



I dream of playing for audiences who appreciate electronic music with emotion, atmosphere, and depth – music that creates a feeling and tells a story, not just a moment on the dancefloor.



I’m also excited about the idea of having my own tour in the future, travelling to different places, connecting with new audiences, and creating unforgettable experiences through my music. Building a real connection with people and sharing these emotions on a bigger scale is what motivates me to keep growing as an artist.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



At the moment, I’m focused on continuing to develop my sound, creating new music, and sharing more releases with listeners. There are many ideas and projects in progress, and I’m excited to see where this journey leads.



I’m looking forward to more opportunities to perform, connect with new audiences, and collaborate with artists who share a similar vision. The goal is to keep growing, stay authentic, and bring my music to more people around the world.

Listen to ConKi on PLAYY. Music



Listen to the exclusive mix with ConKi HERE!



Follow ConKi:

YouTube – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – SoundCloud