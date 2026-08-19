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ConKi: Music With Emotion, Atmosphere and Depth
Black Coffee Closes Out His 8th Hï Ibiza Season This October
PITCHBLACK's Breakout Year Continues With 'No Brakes' Out This Friday

Black Coffee Closes Out His 8th Hï Ibiza Season This October

August 19, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Hï Ibiza’s 2026 season is heading toward its final night, and the closing party lineup reflects just how much has changed at the club this year. Set for Friday, October 9 on Playa d’en Bossa, the night will double as a milestone for Black Coffee, the South African GRAMMY winner is the only artist to have held a residency at every single year since the club’s 2017 opening, and this closing set marks the end of his eighth consecutive season in The Theatre.

Sharing the bill is Skepta, whose house-focused Más Tiempo project took over the Club Room for its first full season this year, running Saturdays from May through October. The closing lineup brings both projects together one final time: Black Coffee headlines The Theatre alongside The Martinez Brothers, Paco Osuna and DELILAH, with back-to-back sets from Adam Ten and Mita Gami, and from Maz and Antdot. Skepta’s Más Tiempo takeover in the Club Room features Gaskin, Laidlaw, Djammin, Ossie, Meeshy and The Menendez Brothers.

The season’s final stretch also closes out a run that included residencies from CAMELPHAT, Ewan McVicar, Indira Paganotto, Miss Monique, Paco Osuna and Andrea Olivia, among others making this closing night less a standalone event than the culmination of one of Hï’s busiest years yet. The Wild Corner, true to form, wraps things up with a lineup built for chaos: LF System, Candidate, Edd, Melon Bomb, MiNNA and Saigon.

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Tickets are on sale now via the club’s official website.

August 19, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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