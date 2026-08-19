XS Nightclub Reopens This November After Major Redesign, With The Chainsmokers Marking a Decade-Long Residency

Vegas nightlife is about to get a facelift. XS Nightclub, the 40,000-square-foot Encore staple that’s spent years ranked among the highest-grossing clubs in the world, will reopen November 5 following a redesign Wynn Nightlife has kept largely under wraps. The four-night celebration doubles as a bit of a reunion, pulling together a run of artists whose histories at the venue go back years, not months.

The Chainsmokers headline Friday’s opening weekend as part of a residency that’s now stretched almost a decade, the duo first signed on with Wynn back in 2017 and recently extended their commitment through 2029. Calvin Harris takes Saturday, returning to the venue where he held his very first Vegas residency back in 2011. RÜFÜS DU SOL open the weekend Thursday with a DJ set, and Diplo closes things out Sunday alongside Hugel, continuing what’s arguably his most consistent club relationship in Vegas.

Wynn Nightlife VP Adam Norotsky framed the redesign as an evolution rather than a reset, and the returning artists seem to agree, several of them pointed to just how much they’ve watched the room change over the years while still calling it one of their favorite places to perform. Diplo in particular has logged more sets at XS than almost anywhere else in his touring history.

Beyond the reopening weekend, Wynn says more talent announcements are still coming, with the club’s full 2027 residency roster expected before the end of the year. For a venue built on nearly two decades of A-list residencies, this relaunch reads as much like a statement of continuity as it does a redesign.