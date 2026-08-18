TWINNS: Two Brothers, One Sound and Twice the Energy

From Leamington, Ontario, identical twin brothers Kevin Delgado and Chris Delgado have spent the past decade building their musical identity as TWINNS. Since launching the project in 2015, the Canadian duo have evolved from their early Electro House and Big Room influences into a more versatile sound rooted in Afro House, while incorporating elements of Deep House, Melodic House and Tech House.



Their journey has seen them release music through major labels including Spinnin’ Records and Panda Funk Records, surpass 50 million global streams and reach listeners across more than 70 countries. They have also shared stages with artists including James Hype, Loud Luxury, MOTi, Ummet Ozcan and Firebeatz.



Beyond the music itself, the dynamic between Kevin and Chris is central to the TWINNS identity. Having grown up together, the brothers bring a natural collaborative energy into the studio, constantly challenging each other, experimenting with new sounds and searching for ideas that feel authentic to their project.



As TWINNS continue to evolve, their focus remains firmly on creating music that combines groove, emotion and atmosphere without being restricted by genre boundaries. We caught up with the Canadian duo to discuss their creative journey, their approach to collaboration, the evolving EDM landscape, AI, their advice for emerging artists and what comes next for TWINNS.





Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



I’d say our sound is mainly Afro House, but we don’t really like putting ourselves in one box. A lot of our music has elements to Deep House, Melodic House and even some Tech house influences. We’re always listening to different styles and taking little things from them.



A big influence for us has always been the underground house scene. We love music that has groove, emotion and a strong atmosphere, but still makes people move. I think that’s what naturally shaped the TWINNS sound over time. We’re always experimenting and trying to find something that feels like us, rather than chasing one specific genre.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



For us, growing up together as twins definitely had a big influence on the way we create. We’ve always been around each other, so music naturally became something we shared and experienced together. We were exposed to a lot of different sounds growing up, and over time that turned into us digging deeper into electronic music and eventually producing and DJing.



I think our environment still influences us because we’re always looking for music that creates a feeling or brings people together. We’re not trying to create what we grew up listening to; we take those influences and mix them with what we’re into now. A lot of the TWINNS identity comes from that combination of our past influences and constantly discovering new sounds together.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



This release really came together from the feeling we wanted the track to give. We wanted something that felt energetic and emotional at the same time, with a groove that could work in a club but still have that feeling when you listen to it on your own.



A lot of the time, we don’t start with a full idea or story. We’ll find a sound, a vocal or a melody that catches us, and then we just build around that. This track was one of those records where everything started coming together naturally, and once we heard the direction, we knew we had something that felt like TWINNS.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



I’d say the studio for sure. That’s where we can really take our time and experiment with ideas without rushing anything. Since we’re twins, we’re constantly bouncing ideas off each other, so being in the studio together is a big part of our process.



That being said, sometimes the best ideas come when we’re away from the studio. We’ll hear something, think of an idea or record a melody on our phone and come back to it later. But when it comes to actually producing and finishing a track, we definitely prefer being in the studio together.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



Yes, we’ve had the chance to perform alongside some really incredible artists, including James Hype, Loud Luxury, MOTi, Ummet Ozcan and Firebeatz. Those experiences have definitely been some of the highlights of our journey so far.



Opening for artists like that and being able to play our music to bigger crowds is something we’re really proud of. It’s also given us a lot of motivation to keep pushing TWINNS forward. We’re still building, but looking back at how far we’ve come, those moments have been pretty special for us.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



Honestly, we love both for different reasons. There’s something crazy about playing a big festival stage and feeling hundreds of thousands of people react to the music at the same time. But there’s also something really special about a smaller underground room where everyone is there because they genuinely love the music.



For us, it’s really about the connection with the crowd. Whether it’s a huge stage or a small warehouse, if people are dancing, singing along and getting lost in the music, that’s what matters to us. We take inspiration from both worlds.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



I think for us, rebellion is less about trying to go against something and more about doing things our own way. We’ve never really wanted to make music just because it fits what’s popular at the moment. If we have an idea that we like, we’ll follow it and see where it takes us.



Being twins also gives us a different perspective because we’re always challenging each other and trying new things. Sometimes that means going outside our comfort zone or blending sounds that maybe wouldn’t normally be put together. At the end of the day, we just want TWINNS to feel authentic to us, even if it doesn’t always fit neatly into a box.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I think EDM is in a really interesting place right now. There’s so much music being released that it can be hard to stand out, but at the same time, it’s never been easier for artists to experiment and connect with people all over the world.



We’re seeing a lot more crossover between genres, especially with Afro House, Melodic House, Tech House and other underground sounds becoming more mainstream. For us, that’s a positive thing because it gives artists more freedom to experiment.



The challenge is probably that there’s so much content and music coming out every day. You really have to bring something genuine to the table. We think the scene is still growing creatively, and we’re excited to be part of that and see where it goes.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I think AI is a tool, and like any tool, it really depends on how you use it. We don’t see it as something that should replace the creativity or identity of an artist. For us, it can be useful for experimenting, getting ideas started or exploring directions we might not have thought of.



At the same time, we think the human side of music is always going to matter. The personality, the emotion, the connection with people and the experiences behind the music are things you can’t really replace. We’ll definitely keep exploring new technology, including AI, but we still want the music to feel like TWINNS and have our own identity behind it.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



Honestly, just keep going and don’t try to rush the process. There are so many artists out there now that it’s easy to compare yourself to everyone else, but you have to focus on developing your own sound.



For us, a big part of it has been learning by doing, producing, playing, making mistakes, releasing music and just continuing to improve. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and take opportunities when they come. You never know where one connection, one track or one show can lead.



Most importantly, make music because you actually love doing it. If you stay consistent and keep improving, the rest starts to come together.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



TWINNS, millforlife, KVPEL – “Like Magic” releases on August 21, 2026 via Soave.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



Honestly, we’re just excited to keep building TWINNS and see how far we can take it. Creatively, we want to keep pushing our sound, experimenting more and making records that feel different from what we’ve done before. We don’t want to repeat the same formula just because something worked.



We’re also really looking forward to playing more shows, reaching new crowds and hopefully getting to travel more with the music. Personally, it’s exciting to see everything we’ve worked on together as twins starting to open new doors for us.



We’re still hungry, and I think that’s the biggest thing. We feel like we’re just getting started.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



We’ve got some really exciting months ahead. We have some big releases lined up, along with new collaborations and a few things we’re not ready to announce just yet.



We’ve been working on a lot behind the scenes, so there’s definitely going to be a lot more TWINNS music coming. We’re really excited about what’s coming next and hopefully we can surprise people with some of it.



For now, we’d say just keep an eye on our socials because there’s a lot to come.

Listen to TWINNS on PLAYY. Music

Listen to the exclusive mix with TWINNS HERE!



