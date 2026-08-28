‘GTA 6’ Leans on Elderbrook, Bob Moses and Jayda G for Its Latest Reveal

Rockstar Games broke its marketing silence in a big way, dropping a 26-minute “extended look” at Grand Theft Auto VI on Netflix, and closing it out with house music from Elderbrook, Bob Moses, Aluna and Jayda G. The trailer hits Rockstar’s YouTube channel and the game’s site a few hours later.

The footage tracks protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos through a reimagined Vice City, part of Rockstar’s Leonida-set take on Florida. It ends on back-to-back spins of Aluna and Jayda G’s ‘Mine O’ Mine’ and Elderbrook and Bob Moses‘ ‘Inner Light’, reinforcing dance music’s long-running role in the series’ identity, GTA radio stations have shaped genre discovery for over a decade.

The wait has been a long one. The last mainline entry, Grand Theft Auto V, released in September 2013, and GTA 6 has already missed two windows, originally targeted for 2025, pushed to May 2026, then again to November 19. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has stood by the delay without offering specifics, and the studio’s layoffs earlier this year haven’t done much to settle fan nerves.

Whether or not November holds, the game is already a financial phenomenon, reportedly sitting on close to $3 billion in pre-orders. The full extended look drops tonight.