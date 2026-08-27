Tomorrowland Locks In Full Lineup for Shanghai’s Magic of Tomorrowland 2026

Tomorrowland has confirmed the complete lineup for the 2026 edition of The Magic of Tomorrowland, its Shanghai offshoot returning to the Hero Dome in the city’s Huangpu District. Now in its second year, the festival is expanding into a full two-day event for the first time, running October 17 and 18.

The weekend’s headline names include Tiësto, Axwell, Miss Monique, Lost Frequencies and Alison Wonderland, alongside a supporting bill featuring Morton, Mansun Lui, Linksa, DJ Sally, Evin King, Hauzer, Joel Corry, ARTBAT b2b R3HAB, and Cassian b2b Kevin de Vries. A handful of artists, including Bhaskar, Carly Wilford, MC Stretch and Nosi, are set to perform across both days.

This year’s edition also brings a significant venue upgrade, with a 99-metre curved LED screen and 80 ceiling screens combining to build a full 360-degree visual experience inside the Hero Dome. The announcement also follows news that Martin Garrix and Swedish House Mafia will headline the inaugural Tomorrowland Thailand this December in Wisdom Valley.

Tickets and full event information for The Magic of Tomorrowland 2026 are available now

Image Source: Vind