Awesome Soundwave Launches ASW Live, Carl Cox and Christopher Coe’s New Chapter in Live Electronic Music

Carl Cox and Christopher Coe’s label Awesome Soundwave is entering a new phase, launching ASW Live, a touring event series built around the label’s core philosophy of live electronic performance. The launch lands alongside a fresh release push, anchored by a forthcoming album from Sebastian Mullaert and Tamarma.

Since its founding in 2018, Awesome Soundwave has released more than 80 titles from live-focused artists, ranging from lesser-known names like Charlie Thorstenson and An On Bast through to established acts such as Marc Romboy and Octave One. ASW Live now takes that same ethos out of the studio and into venues built for immersive, underground listening, pairing label artists with local talent city by city.

The series opens with two Irish dates featuring live sets from Phil Kieran and Christopher Coe: a free-entry show at Dublin’s Pawn Shop on August 28, followed by Belfast’s Ulster Sports Club on August 29. Kieran will draw on three decades of material through live synthesis and hardware manipulation, while Coe performs an improvised techno set using Eurorack modular systems. Coe described the goal as recreating “that underground feeling again,” pointing to the label’s history of live jams at events including Mysteryland, Awakenings and a DC10 residency in Ibiza as the foundation for what ASW Live is building toward.

An October date follows in Ibiza, bringing together Sebastian Mullaert, Coe and Stimming for a live session at a still-unannounced location, with further ASW Live dates planned globally. The label’s release calendar continues alongside the tour, with Mullaert and Tamarma’s album Holds The Sky due September 25, following the singles ‘Being Colours’ and Mullaert’s rework of the title track.