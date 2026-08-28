Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Trades Stadiums for a DJ Booth This Halloween

Win Butler is swapping the stadium stage for the DJ booth. The Arcade Fire front man will play a DJ set alongside Paul Beaubrun at THE MAZE, the Halloween block party landing in downtown LA’s Arts District on Saturday, October 31, marking the event’s first move away from Union Station after two sold-out years.

The booking fills a lineup slot originally meant for Kavinsky, the French synthwave producer behind the ‘Drive’ soundtrack, who passed away before the event. Organisers say they’ll pay tribute through a dedicated installation, themed zones throughout the party, and content built around his catalog, rather than simply moving on without acknowledgement.

Butler joins a bill that includes The Blaze performing live, Claude VonStroke, and a supporting cast of Porky b2b Bones, Valou, Araminta, and Oren. It’s a rare left turn for a band built on arena-scale rock, and one that fits the ambitions of an event expanding into a full indoor-outdoor block party for its third year.

Event producer Cyril Bitar of Minimal Effort called it the most ambitious edition of THE MAZE yet, framing the night as a mix of tribute and reinvention. Costumes are encouraged, and tickets are available now.