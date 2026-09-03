SPAG Returns to His Bootleg Roots With Free Six-Track ‘SPAG PACK 001’

Mischa Reining is closing the book on Spag Heddy. After more than a decade under that name, the Dutch-born, Barcelona-based producer has rebranded to SPAG, and he’s marking the shift with SPAG PACK 001, a free six-track release of unofficial remixes and bootlegs landing on his SoundCloud. The pack reworks tracks from Zeds Dead, SLANDER, Ray Volpe, Knock2, Subtronics, and Eptic, and doubles as a return to the format that built his career in the first place – flips and bootlegs were how he first got noticed back in 2011.

The rebrand isn’t just cosmetic. Where Spag Heddy leaned into color and playfulness, SPAG trades that in for grit, distortion, and raw energy, with a visual identity pared down to black, white, and red collage work that borrows from punk and skate culture. It’s a sharper, rawer register for an artist who’s spent fifteen years building a catalog of hard-hitting, melodic bass music, drawing early inspiration from Skrillex, Rusko, and Excision.

That track record includes official remixes for The Chainsmokers, Krewella, and SLANDER, plus originals that have found their way into sets from Skrillex, Excision, Subtronics, and NGHTMRE. On the road, he’s toured the US alongside Zomboy and Flux Pavilion, taken direct support slots for Excision and Zeds Dead, and sold out venues on his own headline runs, a resume that’s kept him a steady presence in a genre that rarely sits still.

With SPAG PACK 001 out now, the rebrand gives Reining a clean break to reintroduce himself on his own terms, stripped of the color and polish of Spag Heddy, and leaning fully into the darker, more distorted sound he’s chasing next.

Listen to SPAG PACK 001 HERE

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