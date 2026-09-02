Experts Only Adds Pre-Party and Afters as Pacha NY Debuts Flower Power

John Summit’s Experts Only Festival is turning its September 19–20 Randall’s Island weekend into a citywide takeover. The festival has announced an official pre-party featuring Max Styler at Marquee Skydeck – Edge at Hudson Yards – on September 18, more than 1,100 feet above the city with open-air, 360-degree skyline views and Tao Group’s signature production. Styler, who’s already booked for a closely watched b2b with Adam Ten at the festival itself, will effectively open the weekend a day early.

Official afters land at Pacha New York, the newly reopened East Williamsburg venue, running both September 19 and 20. Lineup details for the afters haven’t been revealed yet, but the venue has already become one of the most talked-about additions to the city’s electronic music scene.

Pacha New York’s momentum doesn’t stop there. Just a week later, on September 27, the venue hosts the first-ever U.S. edition of Flower Power, the long-running Ibiza night that originated at Pacha in 1981, headlined by Saved Records founder Nic Fanciulli and house veteran Roger Sanchez. The New York debut will lean on immersive production and live performance elements, moving through decades of house and dance sounds rather than sticking to a single era. Since opening this summer, Pacha New York has already hosted sets from Solomun, Michael Bibi, Black Coffee, and ANOTR.

Between the Skydeck pre-party, the Pacha afters, and Flower Power’s stateside launch, Pacha New York is fast becoming one of the city’s most active new stops on the electronic music calendar heading into fall.