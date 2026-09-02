Skrillex Returns to Seattle After 14 Years for Surprise B2B

Skrillex hadn’t played Seattle since a 2012 Bumbershoot set, but he made up for lost time this past weekend with a rare back-to-back at the Gas Works Day Party, joined by Porter Robinson and Ninajirachi. The three artists linked up for the b2b at Showbox Presents’ event, held at Gas Works Park, the National Register-listed former gasification plant on Lake Union. Rather than trading off in a traditional b2b structure, the set played more like a continuous, high-energy showcase.

A timestamped track list shows the set opening on ‘First Of The Year’ before moving into Ninajirachi’s edit of ‘Angel Music’, followed by Skrillex and Virtual Riot’s ‘WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING’, Skrillex’s remix of Avicii’s ‘Levels’, and an ISOxo edit of the same track. The clear centerpiece, though, was ‘WannaCry‘, the Robinson/Ninajirachi collaboration that Robinson first previewed by surprise-joining Ninajirachi’s Coachella set earlier this year, before the pair toured it for three months and finally released it this summer.

What makes the footage rare is that it exists at all: recording was reportedly prohibited at the venue, making the roughly 20-minute clip now circulating online an unusually candid look at a set that was never meant to be documented.

Image source : Aria Zarzycki