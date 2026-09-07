ADE’s 30th Anniversary Edition Crosses 1,500 Artists With Second Wave Reveal

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has dropped the second wave of names for its 2026 edition, pushing the confirmed lineup past 1,500 artists as the festival builds toward its 30th anniversary. New additions span generations and genres, from techno stalwarts Ben Klock and DJ Stingray 313 to headline-grade names like Eric Prydz, Paul Kalkbrenner and Scooter, alongside HAAi, Maceo Plex, Âme, Max Cooper, Miss Monique, Todd Terry and Hunee. Combined with June’s opening wave, which already included DJ Snake, Seth Troxler, Rødhåd and Kerri Chandler, the running total is still under half of what ADE expects to eventually confirm.

The festival returns to Amsterdam October 21-25, and organisers say the full 30th-anniversary program will ultimately top 3,300 artists across more than 200 venues citywide, cementing ADE’s position as the largest club-based festival and industry conference in electronic music. Standout bookings from this wave include Eric Prydz and Armin van Buuren b2b Benny Benassi-style pairings at the Gashouder, Paul Kalkbrenner bringing his live Loveland concert experience to Theater Amsterdam, and Scooter taking over the Ziggo Dome.

True to ADE’s reputation for blurring club culture and fine art, this year’s program continues to lean into unconventional programming: Boris Acket’s large-scale installation EINDER, a “Swan Lake Remixed” collaboration between Het Nationale Ballet and ISH Dance Collective, and an immersive 4DSOUND experience at the newly added ARTIS Aquarium. The conference side of ADE remains one of the industry’s key annual gatherings, drawing agents, labels and promoters for a week of panels and showcases. Last year’s edition reported a record 600,000 attendees, a number the anniversary edition is expected to surpass.

The full lineup announcement will continue to roll out in the coming months, with individual tickets and ADE Pro Passes both available now via the festival’s website.