James Hype Teases Ambitious 16-Deck DJ Setup

James Hype has teased a new DJ setup featuring 16 decks, taking his famously technical approach to mixing far beyond his usual four-deck configuration.

The Liverpool DJ teased the setup on TikTok, calling it possibly his “best” or “most unnecessary” idea, born from questioning standard DJ limits. Shared footage shows numerous CDJ-3000X players in a 360-degree circle, with Hype mapping the floor layout before unboxing the Pioneer gear.

Though famous for using four decks, Hype’s expanded 16-deck setup significantly increases available channels. Instead of mixing 16 full tracks at once, it lets him keep multiple tracks, loops, samples, and vocal elements ready during performances. Hype hasn’t confirmed if the setup will be used in tours, but he has already built and tested it in a warehouse.

This follows Hype’s increasingly elaborate performances, such as his recent Red Bull Directions set at Austria’s Frequency Festival, where the crowd used LED wristbands to direct his show.