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Priyank Shah Unveils Immersive Concept Album KSHATRA

September 30, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

London-based Indian producer, composer and mixing/mastering engineer Priyank Shah has released his new eight-track concept album, KSHATRA, an immersive electronic project inspired by lucid dreams, spiritual reflection and the psychological landscapes of long winter nights in the UK.

Blending electronic dance music and dance-pop with Indian classical instrumentation, KSHATRA is designed as both a sonic and visual journey through different states of consciousness. Shah incorporates sitar, santoor, ambient guitars and environmental field recordings captured in his own backyard, creating an organic sound palette that sits alongside the album’s electronic foundations.

Grounded in the Indian concept of Nava Rasa, the album uses emotional states to map a journey from inner turmoil to spiritual acceptance. It opens in dark territory with ‘Demons’, shifts toward clarity in ‘Sartaj’, and uses the bodily response of frisson to evoke spiritual resonance in ‘Shree Ram’. The narrative resolves quietly with ‘Surrender,’ focused on peace and acceptance.

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When life feels stuck, the real conflict is often happening inside the mind,” Shah explains. “Each track represents a different psychological or spiritual state within that journey.”

The album marks an evolution for Shah, shifting from EDM and dance-pop to cinematic, narrative production. Working independently across production and engineering, he extends KSHATRA’s themes using live-action, 2D animation, and hand-drawn visuals. Through this audio-visual world centred on dreams, memory, and spirituality, Shah presents KSHATRA as more than just electronic tracks. 

Listen to KSHATRA:

Follow Priyank Shah :

Instagram | TikTok  | YouTube

September 30, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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