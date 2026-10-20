Dom Dolla Launches Good Fortune Records With Debut Release From Torren Foot and rhys from the sticks

Photo Credit: Dom Dolla / Instagram

Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla has launched Good Fortune Records, expanding his established party brand into a record label designed to spotlight emerging dance music talent alongside established artists. The imprint’s first release, ‘DANCE’ by Melbourne producer Torren Foot and UK artist rhys from the sticks, arrived on October 16, 2026.

The announcement signals a new phase for Dolla, whose passion for uncovering club music continues after 20 years of DJing. Describing the label as a platform where rising and established artists can collaborate, he noted that the project extends his Good Fortune party series, launched in 2024 with events in Australia, the US, and the UK.

Good Fortune is known for putting electronic artists in unique spaces with diverse lineups featuring names like Solomun, Green Velvet, Tiga, and Skream. Expanding into recorded music lets the brand connect artists and fans beyond live shows. Its debut release, ‘DANCE’, pairs Torren Foot’s production with rhys from the sticks’ vocals. Supported by artists like Solomun, Peggy Gou, and Michael Bibi, the track was a staple in Dolla’s DJ sets over the past year. Foot and Dolla previously collaborated on ‘Be Randy’, which earned a 2017 ARIA Award nomination for Best Dance Release.

This follows a major career milestone for Dolla, including a September hometown show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for 60,000 fans. He will also headline New Zealand’s Auckland Domain on 6 February 2027 in one of the country’s largest electronic music events.

Listen to ‘DANCE’: