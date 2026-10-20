FISHER & LAUREL Join Forces On ‘Staring At The Sun’

Grammy nominated Australian DJ and producer FISHER has become one of dance music’s most recognisable names, surpassing billions of streams and delivering festival anthems across the globe. Joining him is British Singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist LAUREL, whose atmospheric sound and deeply personal songwriting have earned her over 340 million streams, with releases including her albums DOGVIOLET and PALPITATIONS.

Built around captivating piano hooks, rhythmic percussion and LAUREL’s distinctive vocals, ‘Starting At The Sun’ uniquely balances FISHER’s signature club energy with a more emotive, indie-pop sensibility. A highly anticipated ID throughout FISHER’s summer sets, the track draws on the myth of Icarus, pairing its ever ready dancefloor momentum with Greek mythology and the story of attraction, obsession and the danger of falling deeply for someone.

Speaking on the track, LAUREL explains:

““Fish sent me this amazing beat a while back, and I knew I had to sing over it. I was feeling inspired by the myth of Icarus flying too close to the sun. With The Odyssey coming out this year, Greek mythology was floating around in my head a lot. To me, the song is about meeting someone who feels like your version of the sun. You can’t savor them, as it would be dangerous, but you also can’t live without them, because that would also mean the end of life. So you’re stuck in this in-between state, but in the end you’re so mesmerised by them that you have no choice but to stare into the sun anyway, even if it were to mean your own downfall.”

Stream ‘Staring At The Sun’:

Follow FISHER:

Instagram – TikTok – Soundcloud

Follow LAUREL:

Instagram – TikTok – Soundcloud











