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Above & Beyond Release ‘Nights Like This’ Ahead of UK Warehouse Tour
Skrillex and Ring Noord Remix Danny L Harle and PinkPantheress’ ‘Starlight’

Skrillex and Ring Noord Remix Danny L Harle and PinkPantheress’ ‘Starlight’

October 19, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Photo Credit: Skrillex / Instagram

Skrillex and Dutch duo Ring Noord have remixed Danny L Harle’s ‘Starlight featuring PinkPantheress. Released October 16 via XL Recordings, the rework turns the track’s pop and trance roots into a bass-heavy club record with rolling percussion and fast basslines. 

The remix is part of Harle’s Cerulean Divergence series, which features reinterpretations of tracks from his February 2026 debut album, Cerulean. It follows Sasha’s four remixes of ‘Raft In The Sea’ from August. 

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Released in July 2025 as Harle’s XL Recordings debut featuring PinkPantheress, ‘Starlight’ blends ’90s Eurodance, ’00s trance, and historical European traditions. The remix adds Dutch duo Ring Noord, comprising former Noisia member Nik Roos and Former (Jasper Scholma), whose experimental background, along with Skrillex’s bass-driven production, gives the track a club-focused edge.

The release continues Harle and Skrillex’s ongoing collaboration across electronic and pop music. Revisiting a key track from Cerulean, ‘Starlight (Skrillex & ring noord Remix)’ provides a heavier alternative to the original and expands Harle’s reinterpretation series. 

Listen to ‘Starlight (Skrillex & ring noord Remix)’:

October 19, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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Above & Beyond Release ‘Nights Like This’ Ahead of UK Warehouse Tour

October 19, 2026
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