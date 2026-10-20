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FISHER & LAUREL Join Forces On ‘Staring At The Sun’
Carlita & Justine Skye Unite On Dreamy New Single ‘WYWD’
ANOTR Turns Up The Tempo With ‘Out of My Head’

Carlita & Justine Skye Unite On Dreamy New Single ‘WYWD’

October 20, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Photo Credit: Max Tardio

Making waves across the global electronic music scene, Turkish DJ and producer Carlita has built a reputation for her genre-blending productions and collaborations with artists including SOFI TUKKER and Paige Cavell. Her recent releases have earned recognition from BBC Radio 1, with ‘Patchwork’ receiving a Hottest Record distinction. Joining her is American singer-songwriter and actress Justine Skye, best known for her breakout single ‘Collide’, her role in Grown-ish and her recent dance project CANDY

‘WYWD’ blends Carlita’s signature dancefloor grooves with Justine Skye’s soulful R&B vocals, bringing together warm electronic textures, live instrumentation and understated dance-pop production. The track balances smooth melodic elements with solid rhythmic energy, offering a more intimate take on Carlita’s dancefloor sound. As the latest preview of Telepathy mentions, the single reflects the album’s exploration of human connection, attraction and unspoken emotion. 

Describing the inspiration behind Telepathy, Carlita explains the concept as “thinking about somebody or something with no attempt at possessing that thing, only for it to come into your life anyway”. The forthcoming album explores the invisible connections that roam between people, memories and places. 

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October 20, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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