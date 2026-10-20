ANOTR Turns Up The Tempo With ‘Out of My Head’

Dutch electronic music duo ANOTR, comprising Jesse van der Heijden and Oguzhan Guney, have established themselves as prominent figures in the global house music scene. Their breakthrough single ‘Talk To You’ featuring 54 Ultra has surpassed 250 million streams, reaching No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart, No. 1 on the UK Dance Chart and topping Beatport’s Top 100. The track was also selected for Spotify’s global Sound of the Summer 2026 list, further connecting the duo’s growing influence.

‘Out Of My Head’ delivers a vibrant fusion of soulful house and disco-funk references, drawing inspiration from early 2000’s house music. Built around shimmering guitar riffs, a plethora of vocals and an infectious groove, the track combines upbeat dancefloor rhythms with organic and warm instrumentation. Live strings recorded by a nine-piece ensemble of violinists and cellists add to its richness and depth, while its tempo marks a more energetic direction following ‘Withness’.

The single also marks a new creative chapter for ANOTR, having been written during their first official songwriting retreat at their newly established studio house in the Dutch countryside. The studio reflects the duo’s dedication and emphasis on creativity, connection and artistic freedom. ANOTR continues to deliver fresh additions to their growing catalogue of house anthems.

Stream ‘Out Of My Head’

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