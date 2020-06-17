Forbes just released its annual Highest-Paid Celebrities List for 2020. Even during a global pandemic which curtailed many of the list’s entrants’ ability to make an income, the total earnings only dropped $200M from 2019 for a total of $6.1B.





However, the list also reveals a new guard of younger, hungrier entrepreneurs, entertainers, and athletes. While years ago we might have seen Tiësto and David Guetta on the list, now the sole representatives of EDM are The Chainsmokers and Marshmello. Even Calvin Harris is nowhere to be found.

The Chainsmokers come in at #21 with $68M, and Marshmello at #35 with $56M, surrounded by names like Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, and Dr. Phil. The Chainsmokers even come a couple places higher on the list than both Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Post Malone.

The only musicians higher are the cream of the pop crop: The Jonas Brothers (#20, $68.5M) and Ariana Grande (#17, $72M). Elton John ($81M) also comes in at #14 and Drake is #2 with $170M, a full $420M below #1 entrant Kylie Jenner. Drake’s place on the list likely comes more from his Adidas brand partnership and entrepreneurial ventures than his music, lately.

You can see the full 100 list here.