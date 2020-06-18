Kygo is the reigning king of the dance charts as his current entries surpass even that of Lady Gaga.





Lady Gaga does chart higher, however, with cuts from her recently released sixth studio album taking up half of the Top 10, including “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande at No. 2. Chromatica also debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Meanwhile, tracks off Kygo’s newly released album Golden Hour occupy 16 spots within the Top 40. The album debuted just behind Chromatica, at No. 2 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Here’s a breakdown of Kygo’s hits on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart:

No. 8 – “Lose Somebody (ft. OneRepublic)”

No. 19 – “Broken Glass (ft. Kim Petras)”

No. 21 – “I’ll Wait (ft. Sasha Sloan)”

No. 22 – “Freedom (ft. Zak Abel)”

No. 23 – “The Truth (ft. Valerie Broussard)”

No. 24 – “Like It Is (ft. Zara Larsson & Tyga)”

No. 25 – “Someday (ft. Zac Brown)”

No. 27 – “Feels Like Forever (ft. Jamie N Commons)”

No. 29 – “Beautiful (ft. Sandro Cavazza)”

No. 30 – “Could You Love Me (ft. Dreamlab)”

No. 31 – “To Die For (ft. St. Lundi)”

No. 33 – “How Would I Know (ft. Oh Wonder)”

No. 35 – “Don’t Give Up On Love (ft. Sam Tinnesz)”

No. 36 – “Say You Will (ft. Patrick Droney & Petey)”

No. 38 – “Follow (ft. Joe Janiak)”

No. 39 – “Hurting (ft. Rhys Lewis)”

Read more and listen to Kygo’s expansive 18-track album, Golden Hour, here.

Source: Forbes