Deadmau5 mixes are a dime a dozen, but that doesn’t mean we appreciate them any less. On the 90th episode of Mau5trap radio, the label boss himself takes duties into his own hands, whereas it’s often a guest DJ that plays, like Speaker Honey, Jay Robinson, Sian, or more.





On this episode, you’ll get to hear a mix of a bunch of different mau5trap artists including i_o, Speaker Honey, deadmau5’s own collaboration with Grabbitz, Bentley Dean, ATTLAS, and a slew of others. Like other mau5 mixes, this one is a slow burn, with only 13 tracks over the hour-long mix. But, fans will appreciate the time it takes for each track to sink in and really feel like you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Check out the new mix below! Deadmau5 is supposedly working on an “imminent” new album release, so keep an eye out for that, as well.

TRACKLIST

01 i_o & Lights – Run

02 deadmau5 ft. Grabbitz – Let Go

03 Bentley Dean ft. Tori Letzler – Inside My Mind

04 EDDIE – Shine

05 deadmau5 & The Neptunes – Pomegranate (French Original Mix)

06 ATTLAS ft. Alisa Xayalith – Half Light

07 deadmau5 – Monophobia

08 i_o & Lights – Drift Away

09 Speaker Honey ft. Tori Letzler – Is This The Ending

10 Speaker Honey – After Sequence

11 Egomorph – Supernatural

12 No Mana ft. Winnie Ford – House Of Cards

13 Feed Me ft. Lindsay – Defiant

Photo via Virisa Young for Insomniac Events