The excitement was running high for UK’s first-ever socially distanced music venue amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the venue has been shut down due to a recent spike in cases.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena officially opened last month and hosted outdoor concerts throughout August and September. Although the right intentions were there — for the public to see live music again in a safe setting — it seems the risk is too high.

Previously hosted acts include Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender, The Libertines, Maximo Park, and more. All remaining shows for this season have been canceled.

Event organizer Steve Davis remains optimistic in a statement:

We’re honoured to have been able to provide a little happiness and joy to thousands of music and comedy fans throughout the region and the UK in what has been such a tough 2020 for everyone.

We have complied with all government guidance to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our audience, artists and crew throughout. We’d like to thank all who attended these genuinely heart warming and uplifting events. For the last six weeks, Newcastle has been the leading light for the live music industry and for that, we should all be very proud.

Source: Consequence of Sound