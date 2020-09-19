Skrillex and DJ Scheme jump on Lil Tecca‘s debut studio album Virgo World for a bop titled “Selection.” The album also taps Lil Uzi Vert, Internet Money and more.

So far in 2020, Skrillex has earned production credits on Lady Gaga’s “Plastic Doll” and Juice WRLD’s “Man Of the Year.” Plus, a feature on Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death,” also featuring Kanye West and FKA Twigs.

In addition, he’s been spotted in studio with Mike D of the Beastie Boys, Mike Einziger of Incubus, Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys, and Ross Robinson. If you’re noticing a pattern here — it’s that Skrillex stays grinding in the studio all the time.

Meanwhile, Scheme has worked with a plethora of big names in hip hop — Juice WRLD, Ski Mask the Slump God, Wifisfuneral, Lil Yachty and more.

As for “Selection,” DJ Scheme explains via social post how the track came to be: “me and Nuri produced the beat then we sent it to Skrillex and he added a new kick and a little more of the island element.”

Lil Tecca – Selection with Skrillex & DJ Scheme

Photo by Marilyn Hue