Slushii returns as sapientdream for his third and possibly final release in the series, Dream III. The album is filled with a variety of downtempo productions that share a deep, emotional and vulnerable side through 17 delicate, intricate tracks.

In a recent post, Slushii shares what the release means to him — “with DREAM III out, the emotional weight is off my shoulders. I can finally let go peacefully, and move on.” With that being said, this could be the last time we hear from sapientdream.

In 2020, the producer has stayed quite busy putting out several singles as Slushii — including collabs with Steve Aoki, Holly, RayRay, and Tokyo Machine. No genre or style is off limits, because the project has always been about self expression through music in any form.

Listen here and show Slushii aka sapientdream some love!

sapientdream – Dream III

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via Rukes.com