The Glitch Mob continue the rollout of their Drink The Sea (10th Anniversary) album with their stellar remix of “Beyond Right Now” by STS9, originally released over a decade ago as a part of STS9’s PEACEBLASTER remix collection. Never before seen on Spotify, the remix (sort of) lost to time is now widely available to all Glitch Mob fans, new and old.

Considering it was actually released a year before Drink The Sea originally came out, this remix packs all of the classic Glitch Mob sound that any fan could ever want. Hyper glitchy synths, chopped and distorted bass, beautiful melodies, and more all layered atop STS9’s already immaculate production give this remix a timeless, spacey feel that made fans fall in love with TGM in the first place.

The Glitch Mob’s Drink The Sea (10 Year Anniversary Edition) is a fully remastered and expanded reissue of the group’s breakthrough debut album featuring rare remixes and unreleased tracks, out December 4th.

Photo Credit: Daniel Johnson