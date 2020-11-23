Road to Ultra Taiwan 2020 went down earlier this month and the recap has us missing festival season more than ever.

Headlined by dance music heavyweight Alesso, the lineup also featured go-to festival acts Slander, Vini Vici, and Kayzo, and supporting talent, Junior, RayRay, and Pei Pei. Some of which, you can catch glimpses of in the video below — but the focus is mainly on the attendees and the Ultra production.

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has left the vast majority of US music festivals postponed or canceled indefinitely, Taiwan is one of the rare places able to enjoy large-scale events like this again.

Although the recap runs just one minute, it’s enough time to send us into trance. We can’t wait to feel the sound booming from main stage and the energy of the crowd all around us once again.

Watch here.

Road to Ultra Taiwan 2020 Recap