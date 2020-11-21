Dillon Francis has truly mastered the art of remixing — and his latest for TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio keeps up his hot streak (not to mention, he whipped it all together in a week, just watch)!

Packed with plenty of pop flavor, “Be Happy” (Dillon Francis Remix) takes the original loners ballad and transforms it for the dancefloor. Even if you’re actively fighting off happiness, this remix will make it nearly impossible to stay down for too long.

As Dillon brightens the mood, Dixie’s pitched down vocals sing out: Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy / I’m down just leave me there, let me be sad.

This remix comes as the D’Amelio family, particularly Dixie’s sister Charli, is the subject of some major drama. An incident referred to as “Snailgate” recently wreaked havoc on social media and caused her to lose over a million followers.

See the official music video for “Be Happy” right here.

Dixie D’Amelio – Be Happy

Photo via Rukes.com