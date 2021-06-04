Seven Lions just dropped one of his latest big collaborations, this time teaming up with Trivecta, Blanke, and RBBTS. Trivecta previously teamed up with Seven Lions on the massive hit “Island” back in 2019, and Blanke has remixed “Another Way,” but this is the first time the three have ever collaborated on the same track together.

The song begins with some beautiful vocals from RBBTS before leading into a wholesome, anthemic bridge. The drop is intensely happy and perfectly indicative of each artists’ ability to produce incredible, uplifting music. But, as we’ve heard in the past, each artist is also equally capable of creating devastatingly heavy music… which is exactly where the second drop comes in.

After another wholesome bridge, it drops into an uptempo dubstep section that chugs along to the perfect headbanging tempo.

Finally, a third drop combines the heavy and melodic for a festival-perfect finish.

Photo via Rukes.com