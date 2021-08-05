Movement Detroit is officially planning on a comeback in May 2022.

Following multiple postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, Movement is back on schedule and looking forward to returning next year. An update provided by organizer Paxahu details their intention of bringing back the full Movement experience.

The email update reads:

We truly appreciate your continued patience and support as our team has been navigating the pandemic and trying to make plans for the future. After many discussions over the last few months, we have learned that producing a Movement festival in Hart Plaza this fall is not realistic. It’s extremely important to us that we provide our attendees and artists with the full Movement experience that continues to bring people together from across the globe, sharing their love of music and the Detroit community. With that being said, we don’t feel that this experience would be possible until our natural schedule in Spring. We are looking forward to a full festival comeback in May 2022.

Movement’s update also provides direction on refunds, which will be issued to all ticket holders within the next 30 days. In addition, the Movement Ultimate Fan Appreciation Sale will be taking place with a special advance for the festival’s most loyal attendees.

Despite HARD Summer and Lollapalooza collectively bringing in hundreds of thousands of people this past weekend, not every festival is in a place to resume their regular schedule in 2021, or promote a one-off fall event off-schedule.

More info here.

Photo courtesy of Movement Detroit