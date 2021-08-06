Alison Wonderland is recharging her alias from a decade ago and we absolutely love to hear it!

Earlier in 2021, Whyte Fang became active again on social media. Now, we get to feast our ears on the project’s first ID in years as AW presents the first new era “WF ID in the metaverse.”

In the past, the genre-bending alias has taken an alternative approach to electronic music, fusing elements of industrial, bass, trap, synth, pop and beyond — but we can only imagine how the Whyte Fang sound has expanded over the years.

So far, no word on when new music might be released, but remember, she said “2021.”

A website for the project — www.whytefang.com — has also appeared.

Listen below and explore Whyte Fang music here.

Whyte Fang – ID

Photo via Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events